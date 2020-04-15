REGINA -- While it's still too early to tell exactly how much COVID-19 will affect Regina's real estate market, the signs of slowdown are present.

According to Mike Duggleby with Royal Lepage Regina, a strong start to 2020 was brought to a screeching halt by the pandemic.

"Now here in April, sales are beginning to slow down pretty dramatically," Duggleby told CTV News, noting it has still been better-than-expected. "We're having a better than I had hoped April. It's still too early to tell where we're going to be at the end of [the month]."

"If we lose the second quarter, let's say, April through the end of June, we expect it's going to have some impact on the market. Maybe an eventual decrease of about two per cent overall."

Less in-person showings

The nature of how business is being conducted in the real estate field has also been forced to adapt to COVID-19, according to local real estate agent Paul Woldu.

He says a business that's typically very social is finding ways to stay more distant.

"That's everything from previewing homes to doing inspections via Zoom and Facetime and stuff like that," Woldu explained. "So I think that's where the biggest adjustments have been made."

Woldu says buyers are not viewing large numbers of homes in person right now, instead turning to virtual tours and other online tools to narrow down the decision-making process.

"[Buyers] are being more direct in a sense," Woldu said. "You're not going to look at seven, eight, ten houses physically. I think what you're doing is trying to do a process of elimination and only going into the ones that really appeal to you."

When in-person tours are scheduled, realtors are careful to keep a clean environment.

Woldu is hopeful people spending more time at home could eventually lead to more people looking to change up where home is.