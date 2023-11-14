Regina, REAL funding gap for 2024 close to $5M, city document shows

The Regina Exhibition Association Limited (REAL) will be asking the city for more than $5.8 million for its 2024 operating budget, about five times more than the city was planning on providing, a city document shows.

According to the document, REAL is requesting a total of $5.876 million, the City of Regina was recommended to provide REAL with $1.1 million for its 2024 budget.

Last week the City of Regina agreed to take all tourism responsibilities off of REAL’s hands after the organization made the request saying it wanted to focus solely on its own business and operations.

In May, personal accounting firm MNP was hired by the city to conduct a third party financial review of REAL, the report found that REAL would not be able to continue operations and break even financially moving forward.

The city also gave REAL permission to access an additional $3.4 million in its current line of credit – just so the organization could meet financial obligations for the rest of its fiscal year.

At the time REAL said it was forecasting to have a negative cash flow of $6.9 million by September of 2023 if the city did not grant approval for them to increase its line of credit limit.

In the document, REAL’s financial request is broken down showing where the requested money will be used.

A total of $1,828,185 has been requested to offset 2023 budgeted operating earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization loss of $1,828,185.

A total of $2,647,938 was requested just to pay for projected payments on all debt REAL has, $1 million would be set aside for 2024 capital costs and $400,000 would come from the City of Regina’s operating grant that has been provided to REAL over the past three years.

REAL is expected to make the funding request during an Executive Committee meeting on Wednesday.

According to the city’s agenda, administration is recommending that the request be set aside and discussed by council at its upcoming meeting on Dec. 13.

More details to come…