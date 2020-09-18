Advertisement
Regina receives $6.4 million in MEEP funding for road repairs
A City of Regina construction barrier is seen in this file photo. (Brendan Ellis/CTV News)
REGINA -- Several Regina neighbourhoods will receive road repairs over the next year through funding from the provincial Municipal Economic Enhancement Program.
Regina City Council previously voted to use $6.4 million of the City’s $31 million in MEEP funding for projects included in the Residential Road Renewal Program that had to be pushed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our provincial government is proud to play a role helping Regina’s road renewal plans move forward to benefit the community,” Government Relations Minister Lori Carr said in a release.
“We set aside one per cent of our mill rate every year for the past five or six years to dedicate a fund to work on those roads and different ways to do repairs, so we need a lot of work to do. Our soil, with clay, makes it very difficult to maintain these roads in a way we’d like to have them,” Mayor Michael Fougere said Friday.
Nine new renewal projects will be added to the 2021 construction season, including:
Academy Park Road - Academy Park Road to Academy Park Road
Calder Crescent - Jubilee Avenue to Jubilee Avenue
Chisholm Road - Shannon Road to Grant Road
4 Avenue North - Garnet Street to Retallack Street
Magee Crescent - Sangster Boulevard to Sangster Boulevard
Centennial Street - Pells Drive to Kramer Avenue
Kutarna Crescent - Harding Street to Harding Street
Willowview Street - Oakview Drive to Elmview Road
McTavish Street - Dewdney Avenue to 4 Avenue
The Residential Road Renewal program was developed in 2015 to improve roads, sidewalks, curbs and gutters and coordination with underground utility work where possible.