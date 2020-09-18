REGINA -- Several Regina neighbourhoods will receive road repairs over the next year through funding from the provincial Municipal Economic Enhancement Program.

Regina City Council previously voted to use $6.4 million of the City’s $31 million in MEEP funding for projects included in the Residential Road Renewal Program that had to be pushed to 2021 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our provincial government is proud to play a role helping Regina’s road renewal plans move forward to benefit the community,” Government Relations Minister Lori Carr said in a release.

“We set aside one per cent of our mill rate every year for the past five or six years to dedicate a fund to work on those roads and different ways to do repairs, so we need a lot of work to do. Our soil, with clay, makes it very difficult to maintain these roads in a way we’d like to have them,” Mayor Michael Fougere said Friday.

Nine new renewal projects will be added to the 2021 construction season, including:

Academy Park Road - Academy Park Road to Academy Park Road

Calder Crescent - Jubilee Avenue to Jubilee Avenue

Chisholm Road - Shannon Road to Grant Road

4 Avenue North - Garnet Street to Retallack Street

Magee Crescent - Sangster Boulevard to Sangster Boulevard

Centennial Street - Pells Drive to Kramer Avenue

Kutarna Crescent - Harding Street to Harding Street

Willowview Street - Oakview Drive to Elmview Road

McTavish Street - Dewdney Avenue to 4 Avenue

The Residential Road Renewal program was developed in 2015 to improve roads, sidewalks, curbs and gutters and coordination with underground utility work where possible.