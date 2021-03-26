REGINA -- Becky Findlay is a mother who loves her two kids but when she was only 29, she was diagnosed with epilepsy.

“About seven years ago, my family started noticing that I blank out and would be daydreaming at times,” Findlay said. “We thought, okay, this is odd and went to the doctor. They thought test her and let’s see, and it turns out I have a type of epilepsy.”

The diagnosis came as a shock to the mother of two, as she didn’t experience seizures, but experts say epilepsy can present itself in other ways.

“With minor seizures, it could be just a very subtle change in behaviour that people can notice, such as lip smacking, some jerky movements of the arms and sometimes even numbness. For some people, they just have this fear, or some visceral feeling that something is not right,” said Dr. Zaiur Rehman, who practices neurology in Regina

For Findlay, those daydreams also lead to memory loss, something she had to undergo surgery for.

“I did have a type of surgery where they cut out the part that was misfiring under the brain, and now, the brain doesn't have a reason to misbehave,” she said.

Different buildings around the Queen City, like City Hall and the RCMP Heritage Centre will all be lit purple on Friday to show their support for Epilepsy Awareness Day.

“I sent out some emails to the provincial government and the city seeing who would consider this, and I honestly didn't expect anything,because things are crazy right now, but they were very welcoming to do that,” Finlay said.

While epilepsy is common in children, Dr. Rehman suggests consulting with a doctor if something doesn’t feel right at any age.

“When you make a diagnosis, then you take the history, and it goes back several years as those patients have been experiencing some abnormal behavior type of episodes and some things that nobody thought could be seizures,” Dr. Rehman said.