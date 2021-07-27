REGINA -- The Regina area has recorded a drop in the severity of reported crimes from 2019 to 2020, according to the latest figures from the Canadian Centre for Justice.

On Tuesday morning, the Regina Police Service presented the latest details on the crime severity index, showing the crime severity index for the Regina census metropolitan area dropped 20 per cent from 2019 to 2020.

Police say this is largely due to a decline in break and enters, theft under $5,000, theft of vehicles and fraud.

The police chief says the pandemic changed people’s behaviours – which reduced the opportunity for a lot of crime.

“It feels good to know we saw the largest decrease in crime of any of our partners across Canada,” Regina Police Chief Evan Bray said. “There’s a lot that goes into that, our citizens and different community-based organizations, government partners and police services that play a role in helping that happen.”

Bray said that drug-related crimes are on the rise and police will be keeping an eye on that statistic.

More to come…