REGINA -- Police are asking the public for help identifying suspects after a Regina home was shot at for the second time this week.

According to police, the home in the 2300 block of Robinson St. was shot at around 2:40 a.m. Friday morning. Police observed damage to the porch and siding of the house.

This incident follows a similar occurrence early last weekend, in the early morning hours of Oct. 31.

In that scenario a white truck was witnessed leaving the scene around the time gunshots were heard. A smaller silver car was witnessed leaving the area following the second incident on Friday morning.

Police say there is not evidence that either vehicle was involved in these incidents.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Regina police or Crime Stoppers