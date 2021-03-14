REGINA -- A resident of the Heritage Neighbourhood in Regina is using her “Stitched Messages” project as a way to keep in touch with her neighbours.

“I thought this would be a neat way for us to still talk to each other,” said Karlie King, the creator of Stitched Messages. “[The messages] are hidden, or not so hidden throughout the neighbourhood.”

King received the Good Neighbour Community Grant a grant from the Heritage Community Association. It’s intended to engage and empower residents who help improve the community in some way.

“The point of the grant is to come up with a project that creates community, gets us closer in the neighbourhood, gets people in the neighbourhood,” said King.

King took inspiration from a similar project in the United States. Because of COVID-19 restrictions, she felt the stitched messages would be a new and fun way to communicate with people.

Each message is hand stitched and takes King a few hours to complete.

King frequently checks on the messages she has posted in case they are damaged. One message has gone missing.

“I don’t have a time limit or end in sight, I’ll just keep doing them as the come in,” said King. “As [long as] people have interest of communicating with each other like this.”