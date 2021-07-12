REGINA -- The province lifted all remaining COVID-19 pandemic restrictions on Sunday, including the mask mandate and limits on gathering sizes.

This also means there are no longer any provincial COVID-19 restrictions on the number of people allowed in outdoor pools. But, being that it’s July in Saskatchewan, there was still a bit of a wait to get into Maple Leaf Pool Monday afternoon.

“I wasn’t expecting the line today, but I like the fact that you don’t have to pre-register for programming like you had to during COVID,” said Mackenzie Buzash, who was waiting in line with her two children.

Buzash said she is also looking forward to having more recreation options open and available for her kids.

“As a healthcare provider, I still practise good hand hygiene and just keeping my family safe, but I feel really good about (the reopening),” she said.

For others, the listing of the mask mandate is the biggest adjustment.

“It’s pretty cool you can actually see people’s face expressions now,” said Andrew Kryklywitz. “Just kind of weird to go into a store without having to grab your mask and struggle to find it.”

NDP MLA Aleana Young said she is hopeful life will begin to go back to normal. However, she does admit she is a bit nervous, on a personal level.

“Having a baby who’s certainly not age-appropriate for vaccines, I’m sincerely a little bit worried about accidentally bringing something home,” said Young. “So, I have that personal fear.”

At the Regina International Airport, masking is now optional in many areas, with a couple of federally-regulated exceptions.

“When you go through pre-board screening –when your security folks check out your bags and you go through the metal detector – you do have to wear a mask there at all times, it’s mandatory. As well as when you are boarding or on the aircraft,” said James Bogusz, president and CEO of the Regina Airport Authority.

Bogusz said cleaning protocols will remain in place, and updated information is available on the airport’s website.

He added the airport has seen a resurgence of passengers ever since the province announced a date for the final reopening. In May, the airport saw nine per cent of passengers compared to pre-pandemic levels. So far this month, it’s up to 35 per cent.

“We haven’t had this kind of good news to share in months, and we’re really happy to see some growth back at the airport,” said Bogusz.