Regina residents file formal complaint against Coun. Terina Shaw
A group of Regina residents have filed a complaint against Ward 7 Coun. Terina Shaw asking for her to be removed from council following comments she made about Indigenous people.
The letter, signed by 47 people, is addressed to the city’s integrity commissioner and asks her to investigate Shaw’s conduct at two specific city meetings: an executive committee meeting on Jan. 26 and a city council meeting on June 15.
The complaint says Shaw’s comments on Jan. 26 implied that Indigenous men are sexual predators. In the second instance, the complaint references Shaw’s comments about Indigenous people choosing to be homeless.
“I heard this once by an Indigenous person from RT/SIS. She talked about people within the Indigenous culture that don’t want to have homes,” Shaw said before asking a question at the city council meeting on June 15.
Florence Stratton, one of the organizers of the letter, said Shaw’s comments perpetuate racist stereotypes against Indigenous people and violate the City of Regina’s Code of Ethics Bylaw, which specifically applies to council members.
The bylaw states:
- 10 (1) Members shall treat every person, including other members, municipal employees and the public, with dignity, understanding and respect.
- 10 (2) Members shall not engage in discrimination, bullying, harassment or use derogatory language toward others in their roles as members of council.
“When people in authority express such things, it enables others to express their own racism,” Stratton said.
“The people who signed the letter would like to see her off city council but that’s not up to us.”
City Clerk Amber Ackerman confirmed her office received a formal complaint against Shaw on June 15. It was forwarded to the integrity commissioner to launch an investigation.
However, no other details can be released while the investigation is ongoing, Ackerman said.
CTV News reached out to Shaw, but she declined to comment. She said the complaint will go through the commission and “the truth will come out.”
The integrity commissioner will determine if the complaint is made on sufficient grounds before launching an investigation. The investigation will determine if the councillor has violated the ethics bylaw.
The integrity commissioner has 90 days to file a report with the executive committee at which time committee members will discuss the report on camera.
The report will recommend sanctions or corrective actions for council to consider, if necessary, according to Ackerman. Sanctions could include orders to issue an apology and educational training.
“City council is not permitted the authority under the statute that governs them to remove a member of council from office,” Ackerman said.
“The minister has the power to dismiss a member of council if they choose to order an inquiry.”
Before the beginning of the June 29 council meeting, mayor Sandra Masters apologized for coun. Shaw’s comments and any harm they may have caused.
In an interview with CTV News, Masters said she is not surprised that a formal complaint has been lodged after having talked to the councillor about her conduct in the last two weeks.
“I have had conversations with Coun. Shaw in the past about comments or conversations that have happened on the floor of council, some that included her and some that included others,” Masters said.
“With the complaint and the process that it entails, an investigation is warranted based upon the complaint itself.”
Once the report is filed, council will have 90 days to make a decision on the recommendations.
Ackerman said “this process is quite new” and she is not aware of any other public complaints coming forward to city council.
A SECOND COMPLAINT AGAINST SHAW IN THE WORKS
Erica Beaudin, executive director of Regina Treaty Status Indian Services (RT/SIS), has announced her intention to submit a formal complaint with the city’s integrity commissioner against Shaw.
Shaw referenced RT/SIS as her source of information in her comment about Indigenous homelessness at the June 15 meeting. Beaudin has since said Shaw’s comments are incorrect in the context she stated and has asked Shaw for a retraction.
Beaudin was also answering members’ questions at the Jan. 26 executive committee meeting regarding a housing complex for people facing homelessness in the city.
“I will be submitting a formal complaint regarding Shaw’s June 15, 2022 remarks as well as other instances where racialized comments were made about Indigenous peoples in my presence,” Beaudin said in a press release.
“The complaint will be submitted to the Integrity Commission for the City of Regina for what I feel are Councillor Shaw’s breaches of her Code of Conduct as well as the Saskatchewan Provincial Ombudsman due to their ability to investigate complaints beyond the scope of municipal bylaws of which Councillor Shaw is currently receiving protection with.”
Masters said she hopes that Shaw’s comments do not impact the city’s relationship it has with RT/SIS.
“We’re building good relationships that are based upon openness and trust. RT/SIS has been a partner with the City of Regina,” Masters said, referencing the important work the organization did to help the city find housing for the people living in the tent community, Camp Hope, last year.
“I’d like to think that work has been honoured and we’re incredibly grateful to them, not just for the help it provided to the city, but it actually created opportunity and care and a pathway for recovery for individuals.”
Beaudin said she expects to file the complaint within the next few days.
Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for parts of Waterloo-Wellington saying ‘a significant tornado cannot be ruled out.’