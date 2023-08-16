Regina residents hit hard by June storms can apply for financial help

Regina residents who were negatively impacted by heavy rainfall on June 2 and 7 can now apply for assistance from the province.

At a city council meeting on Wednesday, Mayor Sandra Masters and council voted unanimously to let residents apply for the Provincial Disaster Assistance Program, also known as PDAP.

The program will provide funding for non-insurable damages caused by the rainstorms.

"The City of Regina is grateful for this financial support," Masters said in a news release. "It's vital that Regina's residents have the opportunity to apply for these funds to help cover the cost of repairs caused by heavy rainfalls.”

In both rainfall events, heavy amounts fell in a short period of time and the city said catch basins were overwhelmed, which resulted in flooding for several neighbourhoods.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada (ECCC), Regina’s airport recorded 34.4 millimetres of rainfall on June 1 and 2. However, heavier amounts of rainfall fell in northwest Regina (43.5mm) and central Regina (39.6mm) ECCC said on June 2.

Five days later on June 7, more heavy rain brought flooding to some neighbourhoods and underpasses around the Queen City.

To apply for the PDAP program click here, or email pdapdocs@gov.sk.ca, or call 306-787-780.