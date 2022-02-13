Regina residents making the most of winter

Snow is filling yards across the city, but some residents aren’t letting the winter season stop them from having fun.

Hugh Allen has been golfing for over 60 years and you can find him on the amateur putting green in his front yard.

"The pleasant thing for me as an old golfer is to step out your front door and start golfing," said Allen.

Allen said he is out there almost every day, weather permitting, shovelling and brushing the green off after a snowfall.

In colder temperatures, he’s out there for around 10 minutes and on nicer days he spends around 20 minutes a day on the green.

“I enjoy keeping my flexibility and my scoring ability in good shape and why not do it 12 months a year," Allen explained.

The personal green brings him joy, Allen said it isn’t generating much interest from the neighbours.

“They don’t seem very interested,” Allen said with a laugh. “I guess there’s no golfers on this street.”

A giant snowman on McCullum Ave., however, is a different story.

People have been stopping by to take pictures of the 12 ft. tall snowman.

"Every year the kids and him make a snowman,” said Debbie Ashworth. “Last year they kind of tapped out on how big they can make it by just rolling it the traditional way."

This year the snowman was built with the usual amount of front yard fun, but by using unconventional tools, a drill and plywood.

A gnome in Don Sitter's yard is just the beginning of the fun.

Sitter and his wife made smaller gnomes for their neighbours dropping them off on their doorsteps to spread a little joy.

"I'm surprised that they're phoning to say ‘thank you, thank you, thank you’ and it just feels good," said Sitter.

Sitter said the gnomes are a good luck item making 13 of them for their neighbours.

"A little bit of warmth in this cool condition here in snow,” he said.

“But you've got to play with what you've got."