

CTV Regina





Regina residents get one chance a year to head out onto the ice of Wascana Lake during the Waskimo Winter Festival.

Waskimo combines the best indoor and outdoor activities available in the Queen City.

The festival is back in action for a second straight year, after more than a decade-long hiatus. The event is run by the community, for the community and is free to attend.

“It’s Regina, it’s Regina’s winter festival,” said Jeremy Parnes, chair of the Waskimo Winter Festival. “It’s really now, of course, the only chance we have to be on the ice in the winter. So, we’re really excited to be able to bring it back.”

Despite cold temperatures, people bundled up to take in the action. But if it was too cold outside, the Conexus Arts Centre offered the chance for people to warm up indoors.

The return of Waskimo in 2017 also brought the popular outhouse races back to the lake, a fan favourite for everyone in attendance.

“Getting everybody out here, all volunteers, and then to have people actually come out and appreciate it, I think it’s the best part of Waskimo,” said outhouse racer Shaun Hesse.

The event is designed to bring the community together and celebrate with family – which is what Family Day is all about.

With files from CTV Regina's Jessica Smith