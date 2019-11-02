Regina residents got the opportunity to smash their Halloween pumpkins on Saturday.

The City of Regina hosted a pumpkin smash at the Fleet Training Facility near the Regina Landfill. People could dispose of their ghoulish gourds in an eco-friendly way.

People had the option to smash their pumpkin from a platform or let a city staff member drop it from a 30 to 70 foot target below.

The smashed up pumpkins will be taken over to the yard waste depot to turn into compost.