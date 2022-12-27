Regina residents take advantage of warmer conditions

After Regina experienced a cold snap over the holidays, many residents took advantage of the warmer weather conditions on Tuesday by participating in outdoor activities.

Riley Chestrtyn was one of many families playing shinny with his family at Horizon Station Park.

Spending time with his children was a top priority over the Christmas break.

“I like being out on the ice with the kids and kind of just having them learn as much as possible and just enjoying the day,” Chestrtyn explained.

With seasonal temperatures expected throughout the week, Chestrtyn has planned to spend as much time with his children as he can.

“We just been super anxious to get out here and today seemed like it was the first great day to get here,” Chestrtyn said. “We tried to get up here in the morning and try to avoid any big traffic out here and get the kids out here and just enjoy as much as we can.”

Elsewhere in the Queen City, residents flocked to their local toboggan hill, including the Knapp family, who made the trip from Southey to take advantage of the sledding hill.

“It’s excellent, it’s a lot of fun,” Mark Knapp said.

The father of four has an important job when it comes to sledding.

“It’s some good exercise but it's not all fun for dad,” explained Knapp. “We got a lot of the little ones so there's that little safety factor too, keeping tabs on that as well.”

The temperature was steady in Regina near -5 C with a wind chill of -13 C on Tuesday.