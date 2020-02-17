REGINA -- Family Day is a holiday set aside for people to spend time with their loved ones, and families in Regina celebrated in a variety of ways.

Darwin and Linda Brown drove from their home in Kipling to spend the day in Regina with their grandson, Chase.

"We've never been here before. I've lived in Saskatchewan all my life,” Darwin said. “People come here from all over the world to see this museum and I drive by it all the time. It’s right in our back yard and I’ve never actually taken the time to come and see it, so this is just a great opportunity to come and do that."

The RCMP Heritage Centre waved the cost of admission for the day. The centre created a life-sized game that gives players a glimpse into the life of an RCMP cadet.

Providing that little bit of insight especially right here at depot, where not a lot of people get to go into depot to see, bringing that outside a little bit so people get to see what goes on and what they have to go through to become an RCMP Officer so they get a little bit more appreciation,” Justin Williams with the RCMP Heritage Centre said.

The Tiefenbach family spent the day playing board games and taking in a variety of activities at Government House.

"We wanted to have that time together because if we are home, that's what we'll end up doing, cleaning the house or doing chores,” Jessica Tiefenbach said.