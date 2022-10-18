Regina residents voice concerns over Catalyst Committee consultation transparency

Regina residents are voicing concerns over the lack of information being provided online by the City of Regina about the Catalyst Committee’s community consultation.

Public information sessions are providing residents the opportunity to ask questions and raise concerns about five proposed recreational and cultural projects that would shape Regina’s downtown core.

Some residents are concerned that presentations are put online for the public to watch, but the question and answer portions of the session are not provided.

Jim Elliot has attended all the sessions this week and said the city should be recording the question and answer portion so residents watching online can have their questions answered.

“The fact that the Q and A yesterday was not recorded so at least the public would understand what questions that might have been asked in committee,” Elliot said.

According to residents, the Q and A sessions are an important aspect of the sessions and provide additional pieces of information that residents who did not attend could use.

“The Q&A is where you get to ask the details, and things that are not specifically on the agenda of those presentations as well,” Patricia Elliot, a member of the Cathedral Community Association, said.

Co-chair of the catalyst committee Bob Hawkins insists all information provided during the information sessions is transparent and will be provided when the findings are presented.

“All the information that we have that can be made public will be available on the website,” Hawkins said. “When we present our recommendations there will be detailed background information with it.”

