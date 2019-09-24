REGINA -- Police are asking the public for information after Regina residents woke to three masked people at their window with a gun.

At around 5:45 on Tuesday morning police were called to a home in the 600 block of Athol St. where the residents were woken up by banging on the door. They recalled seeing three masked people through the window.

The resident asked the suspects who they were, one of the suspects demanded to be let into the home and showed a gun.

The homeowner said the suspects could not enter the house, to they left in a silver Honda.

One of the suspects was wearing a white sweater or jacket, and another wore glasses.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.