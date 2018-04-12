

CTV Regina





Police are searching for a suspect after a Regina restaurant was robbed at gunpoint on Wednesday night.

Police were called to a restaurant in the 400 block of Albert Street around 11:15 p.m. after reports of a robbery. According to police, a man armed with a gun entered the restaurant and demanded money. He fled with an unknown amount of cash.

No one was injured in the robbery.

The suspect is described as 5’11” to 6’ tall. Police say he was wearing a black toque, a black face mask, a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants and black gloves. He had a silver and black handgun.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 306-777-6500 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.