    Regina retirement community evacuated, fire crews respond

    A retirement community in southwest Regina was evacuated after a small fire was reported in the facility’s basement.

    A total of five fire trucks, in addition to police and SaskPower personnel were on scene at The Williston, a senior’s living complex in Harbour Landing, on Tuesday.

    According to personnel at the scene, a small fire was contained to the basement of the facility.

    Just after 4 p.m., residents were seen re-entering the building while some fire trucks had left the scene.

    -With files from Gareth Dillistone.

