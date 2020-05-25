REGINA -- A 54 year-old man is the victim of Regina’s seventh homicide of 2020.

Jones Raymond Oakes was found dead in a home on Fisher Street on Friday morning.

Joseph Delaney Oakes, 31, has been charged with first degree murder.

Police were called to the home at around 8:20 a.m. on May 22, When police arrived on scene, a man was seen running from the home. He was arrested.

Police witnessed an injured women, 53, who directed police inside the home where the victim had been seriously injured.

CPR was performed on the man until EMS arrived, and the man was pronounced dead.