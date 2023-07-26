Regina's central library to find a temporary home earlier than planned

The Regina Public Library (RPL) is moving forward with plans to temporarily relocate its main branch.

Construction of a new library is still years away but infrastructure concerns at the current downtown building is forcing its early closure.

“Rather than invest millions of dollars into fixing some of the major systems of this building, it is better to find a temporary location that yes, we knew we would need at one point, but go to that temporary location a little earlier than expected,” explained Jeff Barber, CEO of RPL.

The library board met this week to discuss planning for a temporary leased location downtown.

Barber said they issued a Request for Proposal for an architect to work on the temporary location only, and a Request for Information to look at what the lease spaces available downtown are.

The Friends of the Regina Public Library attended the latest board meeting but felt shut out of the discussion.

“We haven’t had a chance to see the reports that they are reviewing or commenting on,” said Jim Elliott, a member of Friends of the Regina Public Library. “With that type of a transparency, it’s hard to either comment properly or to at least even know what they are talking about.”

The library says there will be public consultation about the design of the temporary space once an architect is chosen.

“But it’s one of the things when you’re looking for an architect for a building like this, you ask them how would you engage people in this conversation,” Barber said.

Securing and renovating the temporary space will take longer than anticipated. The library now expects to make the move in the fall of 2024. Construction of a new main branch could take years beyond that.