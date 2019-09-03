Regina voters will have a chance to meet most of the people running for federal office in the city’s three ridings next week.

Candidates in the running for Regina’s parliamentary seats will gather at the Regina Public Library’s central branch downtown on Sept. 9.

There, MP hopefuls from every party will be able to meet voters and answer questions on different topics without a formal debate or pre-written speeches, instead focusing on one-on-one conversations.

RPL says the setup “lowers barriers between politicians and the public by creating a space where voters can lead the discussion”.

“We support political literacy and we want to provide barrier-free ways to engage with Canada’s democratic election process,” Nancy MacKenzie, Manager of Community Engagement and Programming with RPL said in a release. “This event is a great way to bring the public and their political representatives closer in a respectful bipartisan setting.”

The candidates confirmed to be participating are as follows:

Regina-Lewvan

Winter Fedyk - Liberal Party

Jigar Patel - New Democratic Party

Naomi Hunter - Green Party

Trevor Wowk - People’s Party of Canada

Regina-Qu’Appelle

Dale Dewar - Green Party

Tracey Sparrowhawk - People’s Party of Canada

Regina-Wascana

Michael Kram - Conservative Party

Tamela Friesen - Green Party

Mario Milanvski - People’s Party of Canada

Ralph Goodale - Liberal Party (7 p.m. to 8 p.m.)

The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.

Canadians head to the polls in October.