Regina's federal candidates set to start election season with library meet and greet
A voter walks past a sign directing voters to a polling station for the Canadian federal election in Cremona, Alta., Monday, Oct. 19, 2015. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
Published Tuesday, September 3, 2019 2:05PM CST
Regina voters will have a chance to meet most of the people running for federal office in the city’s three ridings next week.
Candidates in the running for Regina’s parliamentary seats will gather at the Regina Public Library’s central branch downtown on Sept. 9.
There, MP hopefuls from every party will be able to meet voters and answer questions on different topics without a formal debate or pre-written speeches, instead focusing on one-on-one conversations.
RPL says the setup “lowers barriers between politicians and the public by creating a space where voters can lead the discussion”.
“We support political literacy and we want to provide barrier-free ways to engage with Canada’s democratic election process,” Nancy MacKenzie, Manager of Community Engagement and Programming with RPL said in a release. “This event is a great way to bring the public and their political representatives closer in a respectful bipartisan setting.”
The candidates confirmed to be participating are as follows:
Regina-Lewvan
- Winter Fedyk - Liberal Party
- Jigar Patel - New Democratic Party
- Naomi Hunter - Green Party
- Trevor Wowk - People’s Party of Canada
Regina-Qu’Appelle
- Dale Dewar - Green Party
- Tracey Sparrowhawk - People’s Party of Canada
Regina-Wascana
- Michael Kram - Conservative Party
- Tamela Friesen - Green Party
- Mario Milanvski - People’s Party of Canada
- Ralph Goodale - Liberal Party (7 p.m. to 8 p.m.)
The event runs from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Monday.
Canadians head to the polls in October.