Regina's final 2024 budget proposal sees average household paying $19.42 more per month in taxes

The City of Regina's final 2024 budget proposal would see the average household pay $19.42 more per month in combined property and utility taxes.

That includes the average home owner paying $4.30 more in property tax per month if the budget proposal is approved by city council.

A news release from the City of Regina says that equates to a proposed mill rate increase of 2.20 per cent.

Currently, a property valued at $315,000 pays $193.67 in property tax per month, according to the city.

In September, administration initially proposed a 5.29 per cent mill rate increase for 2024, which would have seen the average household’s property tax increase by about $20 per month or $240 for the year.

In December 2022, city council approved a four per cent water rate increase for 2024 to maintain the utility and fund the renewal of the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant, the city said.

Residents can expect to see an increase to their water bills in the new year. The city says that increase will be around $6.60 per month for the average household.

With the launch of the city’s new green cart program, residents will also now have to pay for their brown garbage carts. According to the city, a 360 litre cart will cost $23.73 per month and a 240 litre cart will be $16.12 per month, with the average monthly cost adding up to $8.52 for the smaller cart, the city said that amount "covers all waste services."

Those waste service fees will be part of water utility bills. That will mean a total increase of $15.12 a month on the average residential property’s utility bill, the city said.

According to the city, all put together, the average household would pay a total of $19.42 more per month in 2024 with the proposed mill rate and utility rate increases combined.

"Like many municipalities, the financial landscape of the city has changed, largely influenced by inflation and rising costs," the city said in the release.

Regina city council will review Friday’s final budget proposal on Dec. 13.

More to come…