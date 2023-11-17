REGINA
Regina

    • Regina's final 2024 budget proposal sees average household paying $19.42 more per month in taxes

    The City of Regina's final 2024 budget proposal would see the average household pay $19.42 more per month in combined property and utility taxes.

    That includes the average home owner paying $4.30 more in property tax per month if the budget proposal is approved by city council.

    A news release from the City of Regina says that equates to a proposed mill rate increase of 2.20 per cent.

    Currently, a property valued at $315,000 pays $193.67 in property tax per month, according to the city.

    In September, administration initially proposed a 5.29 per cent mill rate increase for 2024, which would have seen the average household’s property tax increase by about $20 per month or $240 for the year.

    In December 2022, city council approved a four per cent water rate increase for 2024 to maintain the utility and fund the renewal of the Buffalo Pound Water Treatment Plant, the city said.

    Residents can expect to see an increase to their water bills in the new year. The city says that increase will be around $6.60 per month for the average household.

    With the launch of the city’s new green cart program, residents will also now have to pay for their brown garbage carts. According to the city, a 360 litre cart will cost $23.73 per month and a 240 litre cart will be $16.12 per month, with the average monthly cost adding up to $8.52 for the smaller cart, the city said that amount "covers all waste services."

    Those waste service fees will be part of water utility bills. That will mean a total increase of $15.12 a month on the average residential property’s utility bill, the city said.

    According to the city, all put together, the average household would pay a total of $19.42 more per month in 2024 with the proposed mill rate and utility rate increases combined.

    "Like many municipalities, the financial landscape of the city has changed, largely influenced by inflation and rising costs," the city said in the release.

    Regina city council will review Friday’s final budget proposal on Dec. 13.

    More to come…

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley gunned down near Montreal

    Quebec organized crime kingpin Gregory Woolley was gunned down Friday southeast of Montreal, multiple sources have confirmed to CTV News. Woolley -- who had connections to the Hells Angels, Montreal Mafia and several street gangs -- was shot in broad daylight in front of multiple witnesses.

    Moldovan dog bites man - but this time, a president

    Moldovan President Maia Sandu's dog overturned protocol on Thursday by biting visiting Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen on the hand, although Austria's leader was forgiving and later gave the excitable pup a toy.

    Saskatoon

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Toronto

    Ottawa

    Vancouver

    Montreal

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    Northern Ontario

    Kitchener

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News