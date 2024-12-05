Regina's Gathering Place hosts holiday dinner, upwards of 1,000 meals served

Dozens of cars lined up around the block and down the street as the Gathering Place was the venue to a drive thru holiday dinner.

For the meal, the Regina Treaty Indian Status Services (RT/SIS) cooked nearly 30 turkeys, as well as all of the side dishes with the intention of serving upwards of 1,000 meals.

Over the last week, the team of roughly 50 people have been preparing for the meal. For many years, it has been an annual event meant to give back to the community RT/SIS serves.

“It’s about how we come together and support ourselves in community. We are remembering where we are and the people we have the privilege of serving,” said Natasha Kennedy, the executive director of RT/SIS.

A drive thru option was offered at an annual community dinner on Thursday. (Mick Favel / CTV News) Those in their cars were able to drive around the building to pick up their meals. This form of pickup began during the COVID-19 pandemic and has continued, allowing for dinners to get to more people beyond the building.

“I’m happy a lot of people get to come here and get a warm meal. I’m thankful,” said one attendee.

“We’re lucky to have people like this in the community,” said another attendee about RT/SIS.

The meal is a year-end celebration for RT/SIS. Good donations were gathered and will be given away through food hampers.