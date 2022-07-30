Regina's Hill Towers decorated with Grey Cup signs preceding November championship

They’re signs that all can see. Giant banners, advertising this year’s Grey Cup, are being installed on Regina‘s iconic Hill Towers.

Billboard installer Dannee Gabora was one of the technicians working on the project.

She told CTV News that she’s never worked on a sign this large.

“Not this big, no,” she responded, when asked if she’s worked on anything larger.

“Yeah, this is, it’s pretty dang big.”

A matching pair of signs are being installed on the buildings which stand side by side in downtown Regina.

Each will be made from dozens of vinyl panels and will cover six stories. Some installers found the job a little nerve-wracking at first.

“For some of us, they get a little freaky at some points,” Gabora explained. “But as soon as I’m hooked in I’m pretty comfortable.”

The project is gaining attention of those who enter the downtown core. Including football fan Dustin Hordos.

“Everybody in Regina will be able to see that and it’s good for our city, good for our province and good for everybody who cheers for the Riders,” he said.

It’s a joint project between building owner Harvard Developments and the Saskatchewan Roughriders to promote the week of festivities preceding the November Grey Cup game. Local football fans seem to be excited.

“You know what, we’ve never been to a Grey Cup before,” Rider fan Brent Castle told CTV News.

“We’ll see what happens and hope the Riders are in it and if not, well I guess it’ll be a different festival.”

This will be the fourth time that Regina has hosted the Grey Cup. The last, in 2013 saw the Riders take the championship for the fourth time in team history.

A Rider appearance in this year’s Grey Cup game would make the festival even more memorable for many Saskatchewan fans.