Regina's IMAX is one of the only places on Earth you can watch 'Oppenheimer' in its full glory
Regina’s Kramer IMAX theatre is now open to the public after it was closed for extensive renovations since March — just in time for one of the biggest movie events of the year.
“We’ve doubled the number of popcorn machines, doubled the point-of sale locatons, and doubled the number of drink towers, all to speed up and improve flow for our visitors,” the Saskatchewan Science Centere's chief operating officer Ryan Holota said in a news release.
“We’ve also introduced larger seats in the auditorium and reserved seating for feature-length movies so that people don’t have to wait in long lines for their shows anymore,"
One of those feature-length movies set to grace the screen is Christopher Nolan’s Oppenheimer, an 11 mile film reel, which will test out the IMAX 15/70 mm film projector on July 20.
Regina’s IMAX theatre is one of a limited number of theatres in the world showing the movie on IMAX 70 mm film. People from across North America — and even Finland — have snatched up tickets to see it at the theatre, according to the science centre.
Other enhancements for the IMAX include the addition of their dual laser IMAX projector and a five-storey tall movie screen.
"The IMAX GT laser system preserves our ability to show IMAX movies in the 1.43:1 aspect ratio that our visitors have come to love since we opened in 1991," Holota said. "In addition to the bright and crystal-clear image, the new technology also improves the 3D experience and it introduces IMAX 12 channel sound to the province with an additional 6 speakers in the auditorium for an incredibly immersive soundscape.”
A new documentary Wings over Water 3D will be the first movie to be shown on the new laser production system.
“The theatre has been open for some test screenings and staff training over the past couple of weeks,” science centre CEO Sandy Baumgartner said. "But we’ve now completed the construction, final tests, and training, and we are ready to welcome visitors back to the IMAX.”
While much of the upgrades were funded through a joint federal and provincial government grant, the purchase of the IMAX with laser system was left to the Saskatchewan Science Centre to finance, the release said, so the centre introduced the Adopt-a-Laser campaign.
"Your $250 donation not only helps recoup some of that cost, but also provides donors with a commemorative laser of their very own as well as recognition on our new donor wall," said Tenielle Bogdan, the science centre's director of development and stewardship.
Regina Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
UPDATED | Court grants Winnipeg police authority to enforce landfill blockade injunction
Manitoba's Court of King's Bench has granted Winnipeg police the authority to enforce a temporary injunction to remove a blockade at the Brady landfill.
Firefighter dies while battling wildfire near Revelstoke, B.C.
British Columbia’s worsening wildfire battle has turned deadly in the Interior.
As inflation inches closer to 3 per cent, economists warn progress will stall this year
As inflation inches closer to three per cent, economists are warning the steady monthly declines in annual price growth will stall and even potentially reverse in the second half of the year.
Firefighters essentially using 'bandanas' when battling wildfires: expert
Firefighters do not have proper equipment when battling wildfires in Canada, one expert said, leading to adverse impacts on their health.
FBI finds skulls, other human remains decorating Kentucky man's apartment
When FBI agents arrived at James Nott’s Kentucky apartment with a search warrant on Tuesday, they asked if anyone else was home. 'Only my dead friends,' Nott replied.
Can the family doctor shortage in Canada be fixed?
The lack of family doctors in Canada is affecting patients and the health-care system as a whole. Can this be fixed? This physician thinks it can happen.
A whirlwind romance began in a Brussels chocolate shop. It turned into a love story spanning nearly 40 years
A chance encounter between an American traveller and a Belgian chocolate shop worker turned into a decades-long love story.
Architect charged with killing 3 women in connection with Long Island serial killings
A Long Island architect has been charged with murder in the deaths of three of the 11 victims in a long-unsolved string of killings known as the Gilgo Beach murders.
From an aggregate price of $809K to the market correction, report looks at real estate trends in Canada
A new report has found that buyer demand for homes is remaining strong in Canada despite borrowing rate hikes — and the market may be stabilizing after the pandemic boom.
Saskatoon
-
'The numbers were huge': Saskatoon saw massive mosquito spike in June
Summer in Saskatchewan can feel short, and with it comes the biting bugs that can make it tricky tto enjoy the outdoors.
-
Sask. farmers plagued by scorching drought, destructive grasshoppers
Farmers and ranchers in southwestern Saskatchewan say they are seeing the worst drought in generations.
-
Sask. air quality alerts issued due to heavy smoke from wildfires
Environment Canada (EC) is warning Saskatchewan residents to limit their time outside as heavy wildfire smoke moves in from the northwest.
Winnipeg
-
UPDATED
UPDATED | Court grants Winnipeg police authority to enforce landfill blockade injunction
Manitoba's Court of King's Bench has granted Winnipeg police the authority to enforce a temporary injunction to remove a blockade at the Brady landfill.
-
'I wanted to have a conversation': Protestors show up at home of man who dumped mulch at Brady Road blockade
A Winnipeg man who dumped mulch on top of a mural at the Brady Road landfill blockade last weekend says he was trying to start a conversation with protestors about who should pay for the search for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
'A very new issue': Kenora discussing regulation of short-term rental properties
The City of Kenora is looking at the possibility of regulating short-term property levels amid a housing shortage and rising safety concerns in the still young industry.
Calgary
-
Spike in Alberta's drug poisoning fatalities includes many organ donors
The number of deceased organs donors who died from drug poisonings is increasing in Alberta as toxic supply increases fatalities and emergency calls.
-
Motorcyclist killed in single-vehicle crash west of downtown Calgary
A motorcyclist was killed west of downtown Calgary Thursday evening after a crash and a fall from an overpass to a road below.
-
Alberta NDP calls on province to fully commit to Calgary's Green Line funding
Calgary's Green Line LRT expansion has approval from all three levels of government, but the Alberta NDP says the province isn't making it a priority.
Edmonton
-
Madu cited by law society for call to police chief over 2021 ticket
Alberta's former justice minister Kaycee Madu has been cited by the province's law society for contacting Edmonton's police chief about his 2021 traffic ticket.
-
Sohi implores Ottawa to fast-track bail reform bill following spate of Edmonton murders
Edmonton’s mayor is asking the federal government for “immediate action” on bail reform in the wake of the stabbing death of a father of seven at a city LRT station.
-
Homicide detectives investigating case of missing Edmonton man
Edmonton police say the disappearance of a local man is being treated as a homicide.
Toronto
-
Refugees remain on Toronto streets over funding stalemate, no new federal money announced
Months after $215 million in federal funding for refugee settlement in Toronto ran out, no new money was announced Friday to address what’s been described as a crisis playing out on its downtown streets.
-
High levels of bacteria in Lake Ontario closes 3 Toronto beaches
Three Toronto beaches have been deemed unsafe to swim due to high levels of bacteria in Lake Ontario on Friday.
-
GTA mayor readies police, city security ahead of planned 'anti-Pride' protest
The mayor of a Greater Toronto Area city has readied police and city security ahead of an 'anti-pride' protest planned over the weekend.
Ottawa
-
Cleanup begins after tornado hits Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven
As the cleanup continues in the south Ottawa suburb of Barrhaven following Thursday's tornado, a team of investigators are on the scene to assess the size and strength of the tornado
-
What you need to know about the Hwy. 417 closure this weekend
A section of Highway 417 through central Ottawa is closed until Monday for construction. CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at what you need to know about the Highway 417 closure at Bronson Avenue this weekend.
-
Almonte, Carleton Place hospitals temporarily closing ER this weekend due to nursing shortage
The emergency departments at the hospitals in Carleton Place and Almonte will be temporarily closed this weekend due to a nursing shortage.
Vancouver
-
Firefighter dies while battling wildfire near Revelstoke, B.C.
British Columbia’s worsening wildfire battle has turned deadly in the Interior.
-
Vancouver has issued $71,750 in fines for violating watering restrictions since May 1
Bylaw officers have issued tens of thousands of dollars' worth of fines for violating Vancouver's watering restrictions since they came into effect in the spring.
-
Trench collapse at Vancouver construction site sends 2 to hospital
Two workers were injured when a trench collapsed at a residential construction site on Vancouver's west side Thursday.
Montreal
-
In photos: Thursday's powerful storm in Quebec
Torrential rains, powerful winds and booms of thunder swept through the region, knocking out power to hundreds of thousands across the province and flooding roadways everywhere. Here's a glimpse of what went down.
-
After the storm: Record-breaking rainfall and a possible 2nd tornado near Montreal
A powerful storm that swept through southwestern Quebec on Thursday produced record rainfall, flash flooding, and at least one tornado on the territory -- possibly two.
-
Ottawa allows deployment of Rangers to help with evacuations due to Quebec forest fires
The federal government has authorized the deployment of Rangers from the Canadian Armed Forces to help with forest fire evacuations in Northern Quebec.
Vancouver Island
-
'It's going to be a very difficult summer': Greater Victoria film industry shaken by Hollywood strike
Thousands of film and television workers in Greater Victoria are on edge Friday, one day after unionized American actors joined film and television writers on the picket lines.
-
New Highway 14 lanes near Sooke to open
The B.C. government says two new lanes of Highway 14 near Sooke are expected to open Friday, as the highway improvement project nears completion.
-
Parksville sand-sculpting competition set to begin
Sand sculptors from around the world converge on Parksville this weekend. On Thursday, they were on the beach for the "pound up," creating the foundations for their sculptures.
Atlantic
-
Police issue update in 1992 disappearance of Kenley Matheson
Police in Nova Scotia have conducted a site visit at a location on Melanson Mountain in relation to the 1992 disappearance of Acadia University student Kenley Matheson.
-
Mounties warn against vigilantism after string of crimes on remote island in N.B.
Police in New Brunswick are warning against vigilantism after a string of crimes on a remote island in the Bay of Fundy.
-
New government rules spell end for Nova Scotia's distinctive shark-fishing derbies
Nova Scotia shark derbies, which for 30 years offered anglers a chance to land one of the ocean's top predators, have been called off after authorities determined they no longer served a scientific purpose.
Northern Ontario
-
Two sent to hospital after crash east of Sudbury
A single-vehicle crash on Highway 535 east of Sudbury on Thursday morning sent two people to hospital, police say.
-
Second Sudbury man expected to receive sentence for fatal arson that killed 3
The second man who pleaded guilty to manslaughter in connection to the fatal 2021 townhouse fire that killed three people in Sudbury's Flour Mill area is expected to receive his sentence from Justice Patrick Boucher on Friday.
-
13-year-old charged with killing puppies: RCMP
Warning: the following story contains disturbing details. A 13-year-old faces animal cruelty charges after RCMP found several dead puppies on a Manitoba First Nation last week.
Kitchener
-
Cambridge residents express concern over homeless encampment at proposed CTS site
Frustration and emotions were high at a town hall meeting as residents expressed their concern over a homeless encampment at a proposed Consumption Treatment Services site in Cambridge.
-
Kitchener MPP Laura Mae Lindo officially resigns
The New Democrat member of provincial parliament for Kitchener Centre has officially resigned her seat.
-
Brant bridge will close after being deemed unfit for traffic
The Clever Road Bridge in the County of Brant needs to be closed immediately, after a structural evaluation deemed it not fit for vehicular traffic.