Regina city council approved a new zoning bylaw at Monday night's meeting.

The city proposed updating the bylaw in January to make zoning and land use regulations easier to navigate. It's the first major overhaul of the bylaw in 40 years.

The bylaw change also includes consolidating sign regulations, which was approved at a council meeting on Aug. 6.

“The Zoning Bylaw plays a very important part in achieving the goals of our Official

Community Plan and guiding all types of development over the next few decades,” Mayor Michael Fougere said in a news release. “I am very pleased with the level of input we received from residents and stakeholders. I feel confident that this bylaw will provide greater clarity and flexibility for developers and residents, and help us continue to build the vibrant, inclusive and attractive Regina that embodies our community vision. In one year, a report will come back to city council to make sure we got it right.”

Drafts of the bylaw were released to the public for review in January. There was some pushback from fitness centre owners, who were concerned the proposed changes could limit their business opportunities in the Warehouse District. After further consultation, the city made recreational facilities in industrial zones a discretionary use, meaning each facility will be considered on a case-by-case basis.

The Regina Zoning Bylaw, 2019 will now be submitted to the Ministry of Government Relations for final approval. It will go into effect 30 days after receiving approval, replacing the old zoning bylaw currently in place.