Regina’s only pot shot temporarily closed due supply shortage
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, November 21, 2018 11:51AM CST
The only licenced pot shop in Regina has been forced to temporarily close its doors due to a supply shortage.
The Cannabis Co. YQR posted a sign about the closure on its door on Wednesday.
The shop says it plans to reopen once it receives a new shipment.
The province issued six permits in Regina. The other five locations have yet to open.