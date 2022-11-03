Regina's Outdoor Hockey League turns 30
Ehrlo Sport Venture’s Outdoor Hockey League (OHL) is celebrating 30 years in the community.
The OHL gives youth the opportunity to play hockey by removing the financial barrier of the sport. The league is a part of Sport Venture, one of Ranch Ehrlo’s community outreach programs.
“It’s just an incredible program whereby eliminating the barriers to play, by eliminating the costs associated with hockey specifically, we’ve really been able to reach kids that wouldn’t be able to play otherwise,” Sport Venture program manager Gloria Patrick said.
To celebrate 30 years the program hosted a reception at the Queensbury Convention Centre on Wednesday night followed by a family skate at the Brandt Centre.
The original idea for the OHL began in a Ranch Ehrlo classroom.
“We were talking about Potlatch at Christmas and the students came up with the idea to collect hockey equipment and distribute it,” teacher Russ Matthews said. “From there it just started it grow and then the students were super passionate about the idea, it kept growing and growing and then someone suggested ‘why don’t we start an outdoor hockey league?’”
The league now welcomes over 300 youth a year from ages six to 16 that are spread out over eight locations. Each spot has around five volunteer coaches.
Clarence Taypotat participated in the Outdoor Hockey League as a kid and now volunteers as a coach while his two sons take part.
“I used to do it every year, I would go there every night. It took me away from the streets. It’s wonderful that my kids are in this program and just the things they’re learning right now so hopefully I can put them in competitive sports,” Taypotat said.
“This gives every family, regardless of income, a chance to play. Everybody deserves a chance to play because sport is how we’re going to change the world.” It’s really important for the kids to see that no dream is too big,” Taypotat’s girlfriend Jessica Lipke, who is also a volunteer said.
The program continues to grow every year and has now garnered the help and recognition of Tim Horton’s. Regina’s chains will showcase a special holiday edition of the ‘Smile Cookie’ campaign in the month of December (5-11) with proceeds going directly to the OHL.
“We’ve seen growth even throughout our COVID-19 year, our players are coming out even on the coldest nights. We’re just excited to have kids involved. Thirty years is an amazing feat. We’re just excited to celebrate with all of our partners, sponsors, players and volunteers,” Patrick said.
Sport Venture has an equipment lending library located at 2730- 5th Ave. and is stocked full of all kinds of equipment that anyone can access free of charge.
“All of our players will get fitted for their entire gear from skates to helmets, to sticks. We’re able to provide all of the equipment for the players to use for the season,” Patrick said.
“One of my favourite stories is a grandmother and her grandson came in to get equipment. Some of it was new, some of it was old. I went to get a pair of skates for the little guy and when I came back his eye got big and his jaw dropped, he turned to his grandma and said, ‘they come in a box?!’ It was just so touching,” Matthews said.
Donations of new or used items are always accepted and can be dropped off at Sport Venture from Tuesday to Friday between 1-5 p.m.
Registration for the league opens on Friday, Nov. 4 and runs until the end of December.
The league begins play in January and runs until the end of March.
