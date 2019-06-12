

CTV Regina





Weather permitting; Regina’s outdoor pools will open for the season on Thursday.

Admission to Dewdney Pool is free, and admission to Regent Park and Massey Pools are free from 7 to 8 p.m. Wascana Pool will offer free admission from 12 to 8 p.m.

Maple Leaf Pool will be closed for the season as decommissioning is expected to start in July. This will be the last season for Wascana Pool before its renewal project gets underway.