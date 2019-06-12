Regina’s outdoor pools open Thursday
A swimming pool is seen in this 2016 file photo. (ABZ Private School/Wikimedia Commons)
CTV Regina
Published Wednesday, June 12, 2019 11:54AM CST
Weather permitting; Regina’s outdoor pools will open for the season on Thursday.
Admission to Dewdney Pool is free, and admission to Regent Park and Massey Pools are free from 7 to 8 p.m. Wascana Pool will offer free admission from 12 to 8 p.m.
Maple Leaf Pool will be closed for the season as decommissioning is expected to start in July. This will be the last season for Wascana Pool before its renewal project gets underway.