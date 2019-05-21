

CTV Regina





Pests in the Queen City aren’t running as rampant as usual, according to the City of Regina.

Only two mosquitoes have been trapped in the past week from the 12 traps set out by the city.

Due to of dry conditions, the city has also reduced its mosquito control efforts.

The City of Regina also announced it will not be running its cankerworm spray program this year, after monitoring showed the worm’s population has crash.

City crews will cease all tree banding operations at the end of May, and are asking residents to remove any bands to allow the portion of the tree to dry out.

The city has observed a spike in the gopher population, and said it has treated about 17,000 gopher holes since the beginning of April.