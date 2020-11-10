REGINA -- The Regina branch of the Royal Canadian Legion will host a Remembrance Day celebration at the Victoria Park Cenotaph on Wednesday.

Due to COVID-19, this will be the only ceremony hosted by the Legion this year. The annual large ceremony at Evraz Place was cancelled.

The Legion said wreaths will already be in place to start the ceremony.

Although fewer people will attend the ceremony in person, the Legion is hoping the public will still show support by making donations online.

Speaking with CTV News last week, Ron Hitchcock, president and CEO of Branch 001 of the Royal Canadian Legion in Regina, said last year it made around $25,000 on Remembrance Day from donations.

Donations go towards maintaining the two veteran’s cemeteries in Regina and maintaining the Cenotaph.