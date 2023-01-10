Regina's Shumiatcher residence listed for sale

A heritage property on the corner of College Avenue and McIntyre Street has been listed for sale.

Originally built in 1911 as two separate houses, the Shumiatcher residence located at 2520 College Ave. was granted heritage status in 1989 by the City of Regina.

The Regina heritage book said the property was one of the first constructed on the street.

“The Shumiatcher resident has a storybook exterior with wood shingle roof with rolled eaves,” the listing stated. “Truly a one of a kind property!”

Over 4,000 square feet, five bedrooms and four bathrooms can be found in the conjoined house.

“Main home is a two storey with grand front entry, impressive living room with ceiling beams, Tyndal stone fireplace, tile flooring, wall bench overlooking front yard and a wall of shelving and cabinets,” said the listing. “Beautiful dining room with ceiling beams, loads of storage and a gorgeous window overlooking the backyard.”

Three wood fireplaces exist, although central heating and cooling has been retrofitted into the property.

“Second home is a bungalow with loads of character. Enter into beautiful living room with brick fireplace and impressive built-in shelving. Bright sun room off living area.”

The home is listed for $1.295 million.

As a heritage property, the house is eligible for certain grants to ensure proper upkeep is done to the building and grounds.

The Shumiatchers were prominent members of the Regina community for decades.

Morris and Jacqueline Shumiatcher were supporters the arts, notably of the Norman MacKenzie Art Gallery, Globe Theatre, and the Regina Symphony Orchestra. They also supported numerous individual artists and students through scholarships.

Jacqueline was appointed to the Order of Canada in 2017 and received the Saskatchewan Order of Merit in 2001.

Morris Shumiatcher passed away in 2001 and Jacqueline in February of 2021.

More details to come...