Regina's Snow Angels community program looks for volunteers

Regina experienced another significant snowfall over the weekend with the city seeing a mixture of rain, freezing rain, and snow creating treacherous driving conditions.

To help with the upkeep, a community program called Snow Angels is designed to help households who are unable to clear snow from their driveways and sidewalks.

The program is always looking for volunteers to help with snow removal. Linda Rattray, the office administrator for the Cathedral Community Association said there are about 55 people needing their services.

“We have been lucky in the past having more volunteers than shovellers. However, it is looking like this year we need more volunteers,” she said.

As of Jan. 1, 2022, snow must be cleared from city sidewalks adjacent to your property within 48 hours after a snow or ice event.

According to the city, properties within the downtown area, classified as “Schedule B of the Clean Property Bylaw,” are required to clear their sidewalks within 24 hours.

Despite the need for volunteers, Rattray said the bylaw is important to ensure resident safety on sidewalks during the winter.

“Especially in Cathedral, we try to make it walkable,” Rattray said. “We have a Safeway in the neighbourhood and a lot of elderly people need to use their walkers to get there.”

The program is operating for the third straight year and can be found in 11 communities around Regina.

“We match up volunteers with people who need help with shovelling but are not able to afford a company or teenagers to do it,” Rattray said.