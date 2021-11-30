Regina, Saskatoon airports resume international travel

REGINA -

Airports in both Regina and Saskatoon are once again receiving flights from outside of the country.

The Regina International Airports CEO called the anticipated return “a community effort.”

“Our city our province, many local politicians, our business community, we all came together to say to the government ‘we need to get our airport back on the map internationally,’” James Bogusz told CTV Morning Live.

He said Sunwing flights are expected to be announced in December, with WestJet potentially adding a direct flight to Mexico in January. Direct flights to Pheonix will also resume for a period in February.

Unvaccinated travellers over the age of 12 won't be able to board a plane or train in Canada as of Tuesday, and a negative COVID-19 test will no longer be an acceptable substitute.