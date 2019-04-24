

CTV Regina





The cities of Regina and Saskatoon are calling on residents to submit “smart technology” solutions to improve urban transportation.

The call for technology is part of the Civic Innovation Challenge and aims to reduce people’s reliance on personal vehicles.

“This is a unique opportunity to work with Saskatoon to explore and pursue innovative solutions to transportation challenges facing both cities,” Regina Mayor Michael Fougere said in a news release. “We are interested in hearing diverse solutions and perspectives, while pursuing and incorporating modern, innovative technology.”

The cities want innovators and technology startups to submit proposals to help “address the urban transportation challenge.

“Saskatoon is home to so many innovative tech start-ups and companies and we have one of the fasting growing tech sectors in the country,” Saskatoon Mayor Charlie Clark said.

Proposals can be submitted online before May 13. Winners will be announced this summer.