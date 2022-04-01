Regina, Saskatoon to submit joint bid to host 2023 World Junior Hockey Championship

Regina and Saskatoon will submit a joint bid to host the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship in Saskatchewan.

Both city councils voted in favour of the bid during special meetings held Friday morning. Regina and Saskatoon city councils will each contribute $350,000 in funding if the bid is successful.

Host city submissions are due Monday morning. Hockey Canada will then make its selection before recommending a host to the IIHF.

The final selection will be announced by the end of April.

Council heard from multiple delegations about the possibility of hosting the tournament, including representatives from the Regina and District Chamber of Commerce, Economic Development Regina and the Regina Exhibition Association Ltd (REAL).

In a letter to council, the Regina Chamber of Commerce said it is in full approval of the bid.

"As a city that is recognized worldwide for developing local, national and international hockey stars, it is only natural that we host the best junior hockey players,” chamber interim CEO Tony Playter said in the letter.

“The Regina & District Chamber of Commerce will not only provide promotional support, we will also be happy to have members of our team share their organizational and creative talents on the World Junior planning committee.”

The Events, Conventions and Tradeshows (ECT) Alliance has been invited to participate in the preparation of the bid. The ECT Alliance includes Economic Development Regina (EDR) and consists of representation from senior leaders at Regina Hotel Association (RHA), REAL District (REAL), Tourism Saskatchewan and the City of Regina.

The proposed $350,000 commitment would be taken from ECT funding, including $115,000 in an uncommitted 2022 attraction budget and $235,000 in uncommitted funds from the ECT reserve.

The ECT Alliance conducted an analysis on the possibility of hosting the event, concluding it would enhance the accessibility of an international event to Regina citizens, contribute to the city’s fall/winter events calendar, provide significant media exposure for the city and provide economic benefit.

According to the city report, Hockey Canada states hosting the tournament would result in $50 million in economic impact for host cities. An estimated 300,000-plus fans are estimated to attend the 31 games, booking over 15,000 room accommodation nights.

Additionally, the games broadcast on TSN/RDS would result in more than 120 million viewers worldwide, the report states.

“It is important to note that benefits listed above are for the Championship as a whole. Regina as a co-host will therefore only receive a portion of these benefits,” the report reads.

“An exact split is not determinable at this time but ECT Alliance representatives have estimated a possible 60/40 split between Saskatoon and Regina.”

The city notes that with Edmonton hosting the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship in August and Regina hosting the Grey Cup in November, the financial capacity for western Canadian, and specifically Regina, sports fans buying tickets could be reduced this year.

“It is also possible that the next opportunity to attract the Championships to Saskatchewan will be several years in the future,” the report said.

On top of the city and other stakeholder contributions, provincial government funding is also possible. In 2010, the city said the Government of Saskatchewan provided $3 million for the winning bid fee. Hockey Canada states past tournaments have received government funding in excess of $5 million.

The Ottawa Senators and Quebec City announced they would be exploring a joint bid to host the tournament as well.

The 2023 tournament was set to be hosted by Russia, but the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) decided to move the event due to conflict in Ukraine.