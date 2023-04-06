Regina says 'fun and sustainable' e-scooters could be on city streets by summer

Residents in Regina could see e-scooters around the city as soon as this summer after city council approved a bylaw amendment Wednesday that will allow a shared e-scooter program to operate.

In a news release, the City of Regina said e-scooters are a "fun and sustainable activity to get around the city while also providing an alternate mode of transportation."

The city said its next step to getting the program off the ground is posting a request for application (RFA) where vendors interested in operating e-scooters in the city can apply.

Once two vendors have been approved the city said e-scooter services will then be available through apps operated by the chosen vendors.

E-scooters will be allowed on bike lanes, park pathways, multi-use pathways and roads with a speed limit of 50 kilometres per hour or less, the city said.

The city said rental costs for e-scooters and permitted riding areas will be announced further once the program launches.

“What was passed doesn’t allow them [e-scooters] to exist on sidewalks, they are allowed on multi-use pathways and the speed limit being applied is about 27 kilometres per hour and that will apply to all e-scooters whether rented or personally owned,” Mayor Sandra Masters said.

“Some rules will also be applied around slow-down zones to 15 kilometres per hour just like you would do with a school-zone, we’re going to do that and apply it where there is a significant volume of pedestrian traffic,” Masters said.

According to the city, a tentative launch time for the program is July.

The public will be allowed to provide feedback after the first season with the city saying it will also evaluate the program at that time with data collected from the vendors, the province's health authority and SGI.

For provincial guidelines, the city said people can get more information by going to SGI’s website.

SGI announced provincial regulations for the use of e-scooters in Saskatchewan in September 2022, which has allowed municipalities to begin the process of amending traffic bylaws to make e-scooters legal in their jurisdictions.

Council said that city administration has now begun the process that would allow the use of personally owned e-scooters as well.

Those bylaw changes will be up for discussion by council later this month.