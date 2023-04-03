Regina school basement flooded by water main break

While it may not be a snow day, students at Regina’s McLurg School are staying home regardless following a water main break.

The Regina Public School Division made the announcement on early Monday morning, saying the school would be temporarily closed as crews worked to drain the flooded basement.

“We’re working at clearing [it] right now. But it’s not safe for anyone to be in the building that’s why we had to close the school,” spokesperson for the Regina Public School Division, Terry Lazarou, told CTV News.

As of 11 a.m., there is no estimate as to when the school will reopen. The division is currently working to evaluate, according to Lazarou.

“We’ve had schools close temporarily in the past because of a number of different issues. It could be that a boiler stops working, a power outage. This case, with respect to a flood, I think we have had a case of this in the past,” he explained.

“We’re doing everything we can to ensure students are safe and ensure that staff and students can return to a normal day as soon as possible.”

The Regina Public School Division will provide an update on the status of McLurg School later in the day.

More details to come…