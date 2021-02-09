REGINA -- School transportation for students in Regina has been cancelled for the second day in a row due to extreme wind chills throughout southern Saskatchewan.

In news releases, both Regina Public Schools and the Regina Catholic Schools Division announced the cancellation of bus services for Tuesday morning.

Prairie Valley School Division also cancellations transportation for all students within the Regina Weather Tower area.

All three divisions ask that parents report absences to schools, to make sure all students are safe. Regina schools remain open.

