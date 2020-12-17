REGINA -- Staff at the Seven Stones Community School surprised their students with some holiday gifts Thursday.

The packages included various foods and items which may be needed during this time of year.

“We didn’t tell any of the students that we were doing this, in fact we just started making calls yesterday,” said Theressa Burkholder, Seven Stones Community School Staff Member.

Because of the pandemic and the school moving to remote learning, staff had to cancel the annual holiday event for the students.

Staff said the event takes a lot of time and effort to prepare for. It’s a time both students and those who organize it look forward to.

The organizers wanted to find a way to give the students a similar experience while keeping everyone safe.

The school reached out to Regina businesses that were quick to donate, giving staff the ability to give out 114 packages to their students families.

“This would not be possible without the community’s support and the support of the staff. It really came together beautifully and it’s just something wonderful,” said Jordan Bali, Grade 3 Teacher at Seven Stones Community Centre.

Burkholder regularly assists many of the students throughout the school and knows how important this gesture is for the students.

“I think they’re going to be excited and happy. I can already see them jumping around in their houses. Excitedly opening the bags, and the gifts, and the food,” Burkholder said.

The packages have all been delivered to the students families.