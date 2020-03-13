The two school divisions in Regina are taking precautions in response to the first presumptive case of COVID-19 in the province.

All Regina Catholic School Division schools are pausing assemblies, and limiting gatherings to no more than 250 people.

“Our caretaking staff continues to clean schools as we do every year during influenza season, which means more attention to surfaces touched frequently, such as door knobs and light switches,” Regina Catholic School Division Board spokesperson Twylla West said in a statement to CTV News. “We base all our decision making on the advice from the Saskatchewan Health Authority and the Chief Medical Officer.”

The Regina Public School Division is sending home a letter to parents on Friday to address questions related to COVID-19.

“We have established a number of direct communication links with our school staff and with health authorities to ensure that, if we do encounter health-related issues in our schools, or are directed to act, we can move very quickly and deliberately to minimize health risks to our students and staff,” Director of Education Greg Enion said in the letter.

Regina Public Schools are also “cancelling or postponing large audience, public events, such as Laughter for Literacy.” The division is also cancelling all division-approved out-of-country travel for students and staff.