While many cities across Canada held parties and countdowns surrounding the legalization of recreational marijuana, residents in Regina were more reserved during the day.

Victoria Park saw its usual lunch goers during the noon hour. Many people declined to comment about legalization, but some people in the park took time to light up and “celebrate” in their own way.

“It feels pretty good. I don't have to worry about getting pulled over and getting charged for having a gram or two on me… I usually smoke at home, this is my first time out and about smoking,” cannabis user Patrick Akapew said.

Some people in the park expected to see groups of people smoking, but were disappointed.

"I think it's good that it's legalized and people get to smoke it and you cannot get arrested,” cannabis user Tyson Kay said.

Although it is illegal to smoke cannabis in a public space, it wasn't stopping people from indulging.

"No, I smoke and drink everywhere,” Kay said.

Restaurants and convenience stores didn't seem to see a change today, telling CTV it felt like any other normal day.

Many smokers also told the legalization of cannabis said won't really change their smoking habits it just makes them more comfortable carrying the product.