Regina sees increases in assaults and robberies in October, police commissioners say

Assaults and robberies were on the rise in October, according to Regina’s latest police commissioners report.

Wednesday’s meeting put Regina’s crime statistics on display – with the service highlighting crimes against property and people.

In October, assaults and robberies rose 23 per cent from the same period in 2022 – while crimes against property increased by 5.5 per cent at the same time.

According to police, 64 per cent of perpetrators had a prior connection to their victims.

Also highlighted was the service’s Aerial Support Unit (ASU). The plane has been getting loads of air time with 2,237 calls for support, resulting in 478 arrests and 1,057 charges laid so far this year.

The morning gathering marked the first Regina police commissioners meeting with the city’s new chief, Farooq Hassan Sheikh.

Chief Sheikh expressed that while he’s still adjusting to the new position, he is working to make improvements to the force.

“For me, the priorities internationally is to ensure the health and well-being of officers, safety, and that the staff have voice,” he told CTV News.

“And of course reduce crime and disorder, to increase trust and confidence, to arrest some bad people who commit crimes and for us all to do a job for our family and friends would be proud of.”

Sheikh was officially sworn in as chief on December 1st.