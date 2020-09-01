REGINA -- The Labour Day Show N Shine event will not go ahead this year in Regina because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Organizers said in a news release on Tuesday that the health and safety of guests was their highest priority. The event was scheduled for Sept. 7.

“This event is special. We know the car enthusiast community will be disappointed. But we are most disappointed for the Regina Food Bank, when it needs our community’s support now more than ever,” said Jim Deane, CEO of Access Communications Co-operative, in the news release.

The event is a partnership between Access and the Collectors Car Club of Saskatchewan.

It brings together car enthusiasts and businesses to raise funds.

Each year the car show typically draws over 500 car exhibitors, 5,000 attendees and raises nearly $30,000 in support of the Regina Food Bank, according to the news release.