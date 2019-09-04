

CTV News Regina





A pair of Regina sisters who have taken the Amazing Race Canada by storm this season have made it into the finale.

Lauren and Joanne Lavoie were at the Saskatchewan Science Centre for an IMAX screening of Tuesday night's episode.

The episode saw the fourth-place team eliminated ahead of the finale, and the Lavoie sisters made it into the top three.

The pair says the support from across the province has made the experience even more surreal.

"We went into this thinking 'Make it through the first leg, don't be the team that goes home first,'" Lauren said after the episode aired. "Every leg, we said we're just going to give it everything we have, that's something our dad has always said, 'If you did your very best, there's nothing to be ashamed of.' So, at this point we're so amazed by our very best getting us so far."

The season finale will air next Tuesday on CTV.