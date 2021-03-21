REGINA -- For many, hairstyle is just as important as an outfit to feel and look their best, and that's why three Regina sisters launched a hair extension company now finding big success.

Chelsea Dressler, Kirsten Ortman and Karlissa Dressler Flaman co-founded Philocaly Hair Extensions in 2017.

"We thought, we really want to get into this I feel like there's something missing a niche something that we want to fill the market with, so we quit our full time jobs working behind our desks and started Philocaly Hair Extensions and haven’t looked back," said Ortman.

Over the years, the sisters have been able to make a name for themselves in the extension industry. They've been featured in many magazines including Britain’s Vogue as a top pick.

"It still feels surreal to have those moments and I really praise all of our educators, our customers and everyone who has helped up get there. They’ve really helped us get into these big accomplishments and things that we've done,” Ortman said.

The Saskatchewan-based company is proud to have country star Jess Moskaluke showing them support.

“She's just become a friend so she looks beautiful in our hair but she'd be beautiful bald as well but we are happy she wears Philocaly," said Ortman.

Philocaly offers their products as professional install only, meaning customers must go to a Philocaly approved salon to get the product installed.

“From there they would order the appropriate colours, the amount of tapes or wefts that you need and they would order them through us and we would ship them to your salon," Ortman said.

The Canadian company says they take pride in their ethically sourced products.

"What you see is really what you get with our hair. It’s natural it comes looking beautiful and it’ll stay beautiful. Its also ethically sourced as well, in the market there's a lot of unreleased and bad things that happen and we go against that. So all of our hair is ethically sourced and paid a fair trade price to the donours for their hair," Ortman said.

With over 500 hundred salons across Canada using their products and some in the U.K., the women hope their business keeps expanding.