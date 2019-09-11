

CTV News Regina





Joanne and Lauren Lavoie took home third place in Tuesday night's finale of the Amazing Race Canada.

The Regina sisters were the first Saskatchewan team to compete on the show and had plenty of support from all across the province.

The Kramer IMAX Theatre at the Saskatchewan Science Centre hosted a viewing party on Tuesday night to cheer the sisters on in the season finale.

Edmonton couple Anthony Johnson and Dr. James Makokis took home first place.