REGINA -- For most, July 16 is just another day, but for some snake enthusiasts, it’s a time to recognize World Snake Day.

Stephen Whitworth, a self-proclaimed “snake nerd,” has been interested in snakes his entire life. He currently owns nine.

“On this day we should all appreciate our slithery friends, what they contribute to the ecosystem and definitely we should think about the habitat that they need to thrive and survive,” said Whitworth.

He describes snakes as compassionate, charismatic and engaging creatures. Whitworth said each snake is different in the level of attention they want, and he enjoys building relationships with each of them.

While he and his snakes do spend time watching TV together at home, they are also frequent park visitors.

“A lot of the times I’ll put them on the ground sit on the bench and after a while they’ll slither over to me.”

Stephen Whitworth's snake Ollie explores a tree while out for a morning at the park. (Kaylyn Whibbs/CTV News)

Being outside is good enrichment for the snakes, and it’s also a good way to introduce people to the world of pet snakes.

Whitworth said he gets a few different reactions from bystanders while out at the parks. There’s people who get wary and uncomfortable and people who just go about their day.

“The one I notice the most is obviously people who have enthusiasm and are very interested and are desperate to see the snakes, ask questions and play with them, which I certainly let them do,” he explained, adding it’s never his intention to scare anyone with his pets.

Whitworth said snake ownership is very satisfying and low maintenance, but it’s important to have a good relationship with local pet vendors. For him, that is the people at Prairie Aquatics and Exotics Inc.

Stuart Cook, co-owner of Prairie Aquatics and Exotics Inc., said those looking to be a snake owner should be in it for the long haul.

“They’re not something that you should take home and be expecting to get rid of soon. They can last quite a long time,” said Cook. “I have many individuals I’ve had since I was in elementary school.”

Aside from being great pets, snakes are important for ecosystems keeping rodent populations under control.

“They’re not an animal that deserves the fear that they get,” added Cook.

Cook said having a pet snake is something that is becoming increasingly more popular, and Whitworth said there is a large community in Saskatchewan, Canada, and worldwide.

“I think a lot of people think they don’t like snakes, but then they meet them and their minds are changed,” said Whitworth.