REGINA -- The City of Regina held an open house on Tuesday to gather feedback from residents about the proposed design plans for Wascana Pool, and a local sports club has expressed some concerns.

The Regina Multisport Club is worried it will have less capacity for swimming lanes as none of the three proposed designs have an option for a 50-metre pool.

“It’s half the capacity of the previous pool, even less if its only six lanes so our biggest concern is how are you going to fit all the aquatic groups and the lap swimmers into outdoor swimming during the summer when the Lawson Aquatic Centre is closed,” Rob Nelson, president of the Regina Multisport Club said.

The original pool was 50x23 metres with nine lanes.

“We really want to hear from the community through this process, we’ll evaluate the feedback we receive,” Janine Daradich, manager of planning and partnerships for the City of Regina said.

The City is in the second phase of consultation. Design ideas have been developed using feedback gathered earlier this year that focused on “how people imagine a day” at the new pool.